Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 1,146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after purchasing an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $418.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $425.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.77.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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