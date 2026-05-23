Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $14.43 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 135.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,642 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,228 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BR. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 183 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BR alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey acquired 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. The trade was a 3.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $150.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $192.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.79 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadridge Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadridge Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here