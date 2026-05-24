Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 1,107.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Medpace were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $5,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Medpace by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company's stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $5,082,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Medpace by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Medpace by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company's stock worth $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $565.00 to $477.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $467.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MEDP

Trending Headlines about Medpace

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Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $432.80 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $458.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.45. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.17 and a twelve month high of $628.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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