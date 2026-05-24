Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $6.92 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 175.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,713 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,283 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,787,580 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $925,449,000 after acquiring an additional 537,205 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,292,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,848,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,169,242 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $720,535,000 after acquiring an additional 337,991 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore set a $345.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

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Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $311.98 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Express Company has a one year low of $281.46 and a one year high of $387.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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