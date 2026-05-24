Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,155 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $979,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $1,228,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,010 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,265,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 255.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,857,206 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $173,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This represents a 31.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,090,689.92. This represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ConocoPhillips

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.45. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company's revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ConocoPhillips, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ConocoPhillips wasn't on the list.

While ConocoPhillips currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here