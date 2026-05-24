Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 264.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 24,390 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Strategy were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Strategy by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in Strategy by 492.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its position in Strategy by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Strategy Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $159.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Strategy Inc has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $457.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.59.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative net margin of 2,482.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.49) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target on Strategy, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and potential upside from the company’s BTC-focused model.

TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating and lifted its price target on Strategy, citing continued Bitcoin accumulation and potential upside from the company’s BTC-focused model. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Strategy continued buying Bitcoin with capital raised from securities sales reinforce the core bull case that BTC holdings remain the main value driver for MSTR.

Reports that Strategy continued buying Bitcoin with capital raised from securities sales reinforce the core bull case that BTC holdings remain the main value driver for MSTR. Neutral Sentiment: Michael Saylor’s CNBC comments on tokenization and Strategy’s evolving capital-markets approach support the long-term Bitcoin thesis, but do not create an immediate operating catalyst.

Michael Saylor’s CNBC comments on tokenization and Strategy’s evolving capital-markets approach support the long-term Bitcoin thesis, but do not create an immediate operating catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern has increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin buying and could even sell some BTC to support capital-management moves or debt repurchases.

Investor concern has increased after reports that Strategy may pause Bitcoin buying and could even sell some BTC to support capital-management moves or debt repurchases. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Strategy to Strong Sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock.

Zacks Research downgraded Strategy to Strong Sell, adding to bearish sentiment around the stock. Negative Sentiment: New insider selling, including CFO Andrew Kang’s stock sale and director Jarrod M. Patten’s disposals, is weighing on confidence in the shares.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 3,299 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $456,350.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,938.59. This trade represents a 12.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $444,210.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,549 shares of company stock worth $6,510,803. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Strategy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Strategy from $705.00 to $570.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $320.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSTR

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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