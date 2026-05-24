Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total transaction of $385,518.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,444.31. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total transaction of $1,795,446.53. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,750,471.28. The trade was a 39.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $7,380,743. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting W.W. Grainger

Here are the key news stories impacting W.W. Grainger this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its full-year FY2026 EPS estimate for W.W. Grainger to $44.83 from $42.84, suggesting better near-term earnings momentum for the company.

Zacks Research raised its full-year FY2026 EPS estimate for W.W. Grainger to $44.83 from $42.84, suggesting better near-term earnings momentum for the company. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $49.39 from $48.13, reinforcing the view that earnings growth may continue into next year.

The firm also increased FY2027 EPS estimates to $49.39 from $48.13, reinforcing the view that earnings growth may continue into next year. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly forecasts were lifted for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating analysts see broad-based strength rather than a one-quarter bump.

Quarterly forecasts were lifted for Q2 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, indicating analysts see broad-based strength rather than a one-quarter bump. Neutral Sentiment: The latest estimates remain close to the current consensus for full-year earnings, so the move appears to be more of a confidence boost than a major surprise. W.W. Grainger stock page

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $1,247.95 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $906.52 and a 1-year high of $1,286.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,079.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.86 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.35 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $2.49 per share. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,047.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,199.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.W. Grainger

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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