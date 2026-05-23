Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,626 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,908 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 19,626 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,560 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,219 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $10,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 414,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $47,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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