Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,202 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,202 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,861,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after buying an additional 53,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.98 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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