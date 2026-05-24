Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,256 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 130.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $312,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock worth $9,707,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $745.00 to $680.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Securities Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $652.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In other news, CEO Alex Norstrom sold 5,436 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.51, for a total transaction of $2,606,616.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,989 shares in the company, valued at $33,560,425.39. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gustav Soderstrom sold 20,833 shares of Spotify Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.52, for a total transaction of $9,864,842.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,758,773.68. This represents a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 47,102 shares of company stock valued at $21,444,648 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 5.9%

NYSE:SPOT opened at $518.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.86. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 35.73%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

See Also

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