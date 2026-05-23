Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 57,696 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 537.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,428 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company's stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.37.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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