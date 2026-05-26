Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,203 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,387 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,203 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,876,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.1% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 289.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Astera Labs Price Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $306.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 207.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $315.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total value of $69,773,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 615,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,251,850. The trade was a 31.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 14,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $3,262,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 104,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,137,337.42. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,915,461 shares of company stock worth $358,508,976 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here