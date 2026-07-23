Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,291 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV's holdings in Apple were worth $44,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $305.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Apple's payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $34,236.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $380.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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