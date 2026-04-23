B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $27.73 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,857 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 3,386 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 22 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 866.7% in the third quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 29 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Collier Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,061.90 on Thursday. BlackRock has a one year low of $888.76 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,010.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,064.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.05, for a total transaction of $2,166,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,127,439. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,087.29, for a total transaction of $58,920,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,971,514.62. The trade was a 51.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 64,272 shares of company stock worth $69,823,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,290.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,296.00 to $1,380.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,269.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLK

Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

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About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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