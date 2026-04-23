B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $29.56 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 407.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,475 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 154,524 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 93.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Oppenheimer set a $130.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $820,367.97. This represents a 31.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $103.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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