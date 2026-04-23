B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 10,861 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,142 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Adobe were worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 426.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the software company's stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock worth $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adobe from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $255.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.21. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $224.13 and a one year high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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