B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 71,251 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,251 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,087,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,620,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,019,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,631,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,175 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,288,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 897,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Pfizer by 8.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,741,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,063,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 41,490,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,096,380,000 after buying an additional 4,043,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.47%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here