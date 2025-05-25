B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,545 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 34,182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,762 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161,881 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $43.38 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $182.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,550,859.84. This trade represents a 12.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,376,300. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

