B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,326 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 23,175 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EPD alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enterprise Products Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enterprise Products Partners wasn't on the list.

While Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here