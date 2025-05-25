B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,117 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,867 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oracle's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

