B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 25,177 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,387 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 25,177 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $249.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,013.45. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,604,868.80. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

