B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,820 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,405 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.5% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $677.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered UnitedHealth Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $513.00 to $362.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $295.37 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $452.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen Gil purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.17 per share, with a total value of $1,003,329.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,327.06. This trade represents a 3,135.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

