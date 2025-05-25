B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 9,298 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $132.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here