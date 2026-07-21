Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 1,407 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,407 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 79.7% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,013 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,295,571.84. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,778 shares of company stock worth $59,746,124. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,712.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,855.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,549.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 51.69%. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $2,015.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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