Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 2,719 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,719 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft's holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 858.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 1,760,230 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $919,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,544 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2,256.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,633 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $755,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,249 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in S&P Global by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after purchasing an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $489.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on S&P Global from $560.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $535.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Catherine R. Clay purchased 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Benzinga article

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on S&P Global to $555 from $535 and reiterated an rating, signaling confidence in roughly 24% upside from the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo maintained its buy rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Wells Fargo article

Wells Fargo maintained its rating on S&P Global, and other market commentary highlighted the stock as one of the more attractive large-cap financial names. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Stifel article

Stifel Nicolaus said S&P Global’s stock price is expected to rise, adding to the recent stream of bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Insider Monkey article

Investor discussion has also been favorable, with value-investing communities arguing that S&P Global may be a better buy than SpaceX; however, this is more sentiment-driven than a direct business catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. American Banking News article

Erste Group Bank cut its FY2027 EPS estimates for S&P Global, which could pressure expectations for future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Another Erste Group note also pointed to reduced earnings expectations for the company, reinforcing concerns around longer-term profit outlook. American Banking News article

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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