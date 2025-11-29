Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd's holdings in Baidu were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 3.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 715 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

BIDU stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.71 and a 52-week high of $149.51. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $140.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Arete Research raised shares of Baidu from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday. Zephirin Group started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a "sell" rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $188.00 target price on Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

