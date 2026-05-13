Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,568 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 250.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $296.50.

View Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $244.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $264.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.12. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($20.90). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,143,800. The trade was a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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