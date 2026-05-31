Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Invests $353,000 in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in ARM by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 5,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ARM. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $208.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARM

Insider Activity at ARM

In other ARM news, insider William Abbey sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $703,386.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,581,034.78. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Roy Grisenthwaite sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $5,090,501.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,318.45. This trade represents a 81.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 279,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,502,031 in the last ninety days.

Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Can Arm stock climb higher after fresh AI-driven analyst upgrades?

Fresh analyst upgrades and continued enthusiasm around AI infrastructure demand have boosted sentiment, with ARM recently hitting new highs and drawing momentum buyers. Positive Sentiment: ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. ARM vs. SNPS: Which AI Chip Design Stock Should Investors Buy?

ARM remains a key beneficiary of AI chip demand, and comparison pieces highlight its strong positioning versus peers in semiconductor design. Neutral Sentiment: A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock.

A recent short-interest update showed no meaningful change in positioning, so it does not appear to be a major near-term driver for the stock. Negative Sentiment: At least one recent valuation note argues ARM’s upside may be limited after a sharp rally, with a price target suggesting only modest near-term appreciation from recent levels. Stock Price Prediction: Arm Holdings Has Limited Upside Despite 177% Rally

ARM Price Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $353.29 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $356.45. The company has a market capitalization of $373.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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