Balefire LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Balefire LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $848.95 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $949.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $602.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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