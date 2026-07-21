Balefire LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Balefire LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Negative Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a Hold rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Article title

CLSA initiated coverage on Oracle with a rating and a $145 price target, warning that the company’s AI cloud expansion could require hundreds of billions of dollars in investment and may be difficult to fund without significant borrowing. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Article title

Multiple reports say Oracle is falling on concerns about rising debt, massive AI infrastructure capex, and potential credit risk linked to large AI customers such as OpenAI, reinforcing fears that the company’s growth strategy could pressure profitability and balance-sheet flexibility. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Article title

Investors are also reacting to Oracle’s recent credit downgrade toward junk territory and the broader selloff in the stock, which has highlighted execution risk despite the company’s large backlog and AI demand narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle also announced a partnership with IMSA Labs and launched an Oracle Cloud Innovation Studio, showing continued efforts to expand its AI and cloud ecosystem, though this news is not strong enough to offset the current sentiment drag. Article title

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $121.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $120.03 and a one year high of $345.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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