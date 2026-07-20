Balefire LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Balefire LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,476 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Balefire LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,681 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock worth $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock worth $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

PM stock opened at $192.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $194.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.62.

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About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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