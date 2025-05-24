Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,245 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,245 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Amgen accounts for 3.0% of Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Shares of AMGN opened at $271.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business's fifty day moving average is $286.82 and its 200-day moving average is $286.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. Amgen's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.86%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

