Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 294.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 501,180 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Keysight Technologies worth $136,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $435,542,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,941.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,406,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $285,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,488 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $208,891,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9,349.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,048,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $212,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,564,000 after purchasing an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,499 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $2,730,960. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $350.12 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $341.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

See Also

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