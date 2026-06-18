Bamco Inc. NY Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755,747 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 361,630 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 4.3% of Bamco Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.75% of MSCI worth $1,581,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in MSCI by 34.3% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 80,689 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $45,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in MSCI by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 26,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE MSCI opened at $596.48 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $588.56 and its 200-day moving average is $571.36. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $501.08 and a 12-month high of $644.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSCI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $697.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSCI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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