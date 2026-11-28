Bamco Inc. NY reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363,041 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 1,237,968 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 2.0% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 10.09% of Gartner worth $1,186,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Gartner by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 274 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $186.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business's 50 day moving average price is $196.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $256.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,287.71% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gartner from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $206.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Rinello sold 888 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $157,779.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $503,900.48. The trade was a 23.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc. is a research and advisory company that helps business and technology leaders make decisions. Its services include subscription-based research, expert advice, benchmarking tools, consulting and conferences covering technology, business strategy and management. The company also operates digital platforms that help organizations evaluate software and services, including Gartner Peer Insights, Capterra, GetApp and Software Advice. Founded in 1979, Gartner serves clients around the world across a range of industries and organizational functions.

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