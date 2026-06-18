Bamco Inc. NY Sells 28,836 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,010 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,836 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.22% of Quanta Services worth $138,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,595 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 9,879 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Visualize Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $17,524,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. CICC Research started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $851.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $714.41 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.27 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.90.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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