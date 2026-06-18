Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 42,806 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $113,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $396.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 363.65, a PEG ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.11 and a 200 day moving average of $415.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. President Capital raised their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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