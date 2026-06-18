Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,638 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 82,506 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.09 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $940.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,607,543.76. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,246 shares of company stock worth $14,493,147. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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