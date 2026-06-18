Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 9,233 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,810 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,233 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $67,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 10Elms LLP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,111.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,009.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,016.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,182.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

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