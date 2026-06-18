Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,997 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 165,826 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after acquiring an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,074 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after acquiring an additional 485,854 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NEE opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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