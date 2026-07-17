Bancreek Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,000 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Boston Scientific makes up 10.6% of Bancreek Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.3% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 175,072 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.6% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $79.84.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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