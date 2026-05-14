Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $146.85 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,350 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,011,988 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.09% of Amphenol worth $146,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.25. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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