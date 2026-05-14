Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 8,966 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,270,542 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $726,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $490.48 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $504.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.45. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $480.50 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

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Key Mastercard News

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About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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