Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.43 Billion Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,756,646 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,358,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.53% of Boston Scientific worth $1,427,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings and product development may support longer-term growth. Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish despite lower targets. TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Boston Scientific Stock?

TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is acquiring Penumbra. Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Lower guidance overshadowed the quarterly beat. Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus.

Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus. Negative Sentiment: WATCHMAN and electrophysiology headwinds are weighing on expectations. Softer WATCHMAN demand, competition and slower EP growth prompted management to temper its outlook. The company also faces a product recall and expects restructuring costs of approximately $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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