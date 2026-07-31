Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.67 Billion Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616,973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.02% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,667,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC downgraded ISRG from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity.

HSBC downgraded from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that U.S. procedure growth could soften and that deferred care may weigh on near-term utilization. Those concerns overshadowed the latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $2.89 billion and EPS reached $2.80 versus the $2.48 consensus. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $510.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $357.44 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,606 shares of company stock worth $2,786,967 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $352.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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