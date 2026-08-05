Bank of America Corp DE Has $179.98 Million Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 84,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.43% of Consolidated Edison worth $179,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,636,041 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,532,572,000 after purchasing an additional 461,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,905,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,473,608,000 after purchasing an additional 854,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,838 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $800,843,000 after purchasing an additional 910,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,200,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $516,549,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,806,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ED. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore set a $116.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus set a $112.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $108.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ED

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $94.96 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Consolidated Edison's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Consolidated Edison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consolidated Edison wasn't on the list.

While Consolidated Edison currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here