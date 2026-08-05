Bank of America Corp DE Has $195.99 Million Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,788,232 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 299,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.04% of Astera Labs worth $195,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 3,696.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 433,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,414,000 after purchasing an additional 421,755 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $100,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $39,408,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its position in Astera Labs by 108.9% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock worth $368,890,000 after buying an additional 1,754,593 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Astera Labs Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Astera Labs reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share, above the $0.69 consensus estimate and up from $0.44 a year earlier. Revenue reached a record $392.4 million, exceeding the $360.85 million estimate and increasing 104.5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Q3 guidance was well above analyst forecasts. Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Astera Labs Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Management projected earnings of $1.16-$1.21 per share and revenue of $540 million-$560 million, compared with consensus estimates of $0.73 per share and $410.3 million in revenue. The outlook implies another sharp acceleration in growth. Positive Sentiment: New product ramp is expected to drive the acceleration. Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Astera Labs Stock Shoots Higher After Q2 Earnings

Astera Labs said Q3 growth will be supported by production ramp-up of its Scorpio X-Series 320-lane fabric switch, alongside diversified demand across AI fabrics and signal-conditioning products. Neutral Sentiment: Investor expectations were already elevated. Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Astera Labs Benefits From Amazon Partnership

Recent coverage highlighted optimism surrounding Astera Labs’ Amazon partnership and AI infrastructure exposure, helping the stock advance ahead of earnings. Its high valuation and volatility mean additional upside may depend on continued results that exceed expectations. Negative Sentiment: One analyst target remains below the current market level. A previously reported price-target increase to $275 suggests some valuation caution, although that target predates the latest earnings report and guidance. Astera Labs Price Target Raised to $275

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $361.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.89 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.84.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.85 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.210 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Astera Labs from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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