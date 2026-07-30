Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.72 Billion Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,038,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 455,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of Micron Technology worth $2,715,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Micron: AI Panic, But Memory Supercycle Isn't Over Yet

Micron’s fundamental outlook remains strong. Its latest quarter produced $41.46 billion in revenue, up 345.8% year over year, and EPS of $25.11, well above consensus. Analysts continue to cite robust high-bandwidth-memory demand, hyperscaler spending and long-term customer agreements as support for sustained earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Some analysts remain bullish after the selloff. Erste Group modestly raised its fiscal 2026 EPS forecast, while other research argues Micron’s contracted revenue base and AI exposure could support another major growth phase through 2030. Potential U.S. restrictions or tariffs on Chinese memory could also limit lower-cost competition and improve Micron’s pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news.

Analysts broadly retain buy ratings, but the stock’s exceptional one-year rally has increased volatility and encouraged profit-taking. CME’s launch of extended-hours single-stock futures, including Micron contracts, may improve liquidity while enabling faster reactions to overnight semiconductor news. Negative Sentiment: The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Nvidia, AMD, Micron Lead Chip Stocks Selloff

The SK hynix results intensified a sector-wide memory selloff, as investors questioned whether AI infrastructure spending and memory pricing can remain at current levels. Broader market weakness—surging oil prices and uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve decision—has added pressure to high-beta technology shares. Negative Sentiment: China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

China’s ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) delivered a blockbuster IPO, reviving fears that Chinese DRAM production could eventually challenge Micron’s market share and pricing power. Technical selling also accelerated after MU broke below a key support level. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra’s approximately $37 million stock sale and a smaller chief accounting officer sale have added to investor caution, although both executives retained substantial holdings.

Micron Technology Stock Down 9.9%

Micron Technology stock opened at $739.00 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $973.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.95. The stock has a market cap of $834.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,958,000. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,179 shares of company stock valued at $190,836,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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