Bank of America Corp DE Has $5.72 Billion Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,630,227 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 1,334,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.39% of Chevron worth $5,716,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.04.

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Chevron Stock Up 2.3%

CVX opened at $191.91 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $146.49 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The company's 50-day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Chevron's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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