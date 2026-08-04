Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,548,871 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 572,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.08% of Church & Dwight worth $237,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock worth $1,163,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock worth $947,820,000 after buying an additional 1,734,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock worth $638,117,000 after buying an additional 1,473,894 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 51.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,050,105 shares of the company's stock worth $468,902,000 after buying an additional 1,709,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,208 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $104.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 39.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $842,542.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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